Vancouver Island Real Estate 2025: Boom or Bust? Surprising Forecast & Key Trends Revealed

Key Takeaways:

Balanced, Stable Market: Vancouver Island’s housing market remains generally balanced (≈5–6 months of inventory) zoocasa.com creastats.crea.ca. Sales are up modestly, and listings are increasing, giving buyers more choice. Prices are rising moderately: single-family benchmarks are up 1–3% year-over-year in many areas creastats.crea.ca nanaimonewsnow.com.

Downtown retail in Victoria is challenged (vacancy hit ~11% in 2024 southislandprosperity.ca) due to office WFH and construction, though suburban centers and tourism-related lodging remain strong. Industrial/logistics sectors see moderate demand from port expansion. Investors should note modest rental yields (~3–4%) but stable demand from retirees, remote workers and tourism jarmanrealestate.com nanaimohomesales.ca. Environmental/Climate: Vancouver Island’s mild climate and scenery are a draw, but coastal communities face sea-level and storm risks. Municipalities (e.g. Campbell River) are planning sea-level-rise adaptation. Wildfire smoke and extreme weather can also affect desirability. Sustainable development and green building standards are slowly being adopted in some towns.

Residential Market Trends

Vancouver Island’s residential sector has been relatively resilient. After pandemic-induced booms, 2024–2025 saw slower sales but ample inventory. Provincial forecasters (BCREA/Central 1) project BC home sales to stay low but rise modestly (≈+3–9% by 2026) central1.com bcrea.bc.ca. On Vancouver Island, local data show sales roughly flat or slightly up. For example, VIREB reported August 2025 sales up 6% year-over-year (692 units) creastats.crea.ca, and Q2 2025 Island-wide sales were ~4.8% higher than last year nanaimohomesales.ca. Balanced conditions prevail: in August 2025 the Board-wide inventory was ~6 months (mid-range of balanced) creastats.crea.ca.

Prices are rising slowly, not spectacularly. VIREB’s benchmark SFH price was about $797K in Aug 2025 (only +2% from Aug 2024) creastats.crea.ca, while condos and townhouses also saw low-single-digit gains. Metro Victoria sees higher prices (~$1.3M for SFH in Victoria core vreb.org), reflecting its status as regional center. Nanaimo’s SFH benchmark is in the mid-$800Ks nanaimohomesales.ca, and Parksville-Qualicum is around $926K creastats.crea.ca. Some rural areas saw sharper jumps – e.g. North Island SFH benchmarks leapt ~6% to ~$470K creastats.crea.ca, and Campbell River is modestly up. Zoocasa’s analysis notes that since 2020, Vancouver Island single-family prices have surged (~58% average growth) – outpacing Greater Vancouver percentage gains zoocasa.com – though from a lower base.

As rates settled in 2024–25, more sellers listed their homes. Victoria active listings at end of Aug 2025 (~3,600) were ~13% above Aug 2024 vreb.org. Similarly, VIREB reported rising condo inventories (+26% YOY) in early 2025 zoocasa.com. Increased supply has eased bidding wars. Sellers now face more competition, while buyers can shop cautiously. Most boards report that balanced conditions give both sides time – a far cry from the frenzied markets of 2020–21 vreb.org.

Commercial Property Trends

Commercial real estate on the Island is mixed by sector. Retail: Downtown Victoria struggled in 2024, with street-front vacancy reaching ~11% (up from 9.2% in 2023) southislandprosperity.ca, hurt by office work-from-home, road works and social issues. Tourism bolstered restaurants when cruise ships arrived (Ogden Point saw ~970K passengers in 2024 southislandprosperity.ca), but overall retail absorption was negative. By contrast, suburban retail and neighborhood shopping centers held firm. Vacancy in local plazas remains low (~2–4%), driven by steady demand for grocery, services and new amenities (e.g. Colwood’s Royal Bay expansion southislandprosperity.ca).

Industrial/logistics: Nanaimo and Mid-Island benefit from port expansion. Colliers reports rising industrial land sales (e.g. Nanaimo port lands, Lantzville) though lots remain limited. Demand for warehousing and light industrial space is steady, but high construction costs and scarce sites constrain growth. Hospitality: Hotel occupancy on the Island has recovered with tourism. Average hotel rates and occupancy are up from 2022, although coastal towns like Tofino/Ucluelet remain seasonal. Short-term rental regulations (see policy below) may shift some lodging demand back to hotels.

Affordability and Housing Supply

Affordability remains a key concern. Despite slower inflation, Island home prices are high relative to local incomes. The average two-bedroom condo rent in Victoria (~$1,993/month) is far above the national norm jarmanrealestate.com, signalling strained affordability. Vancouver Island lags BC’s lower-income areas (e.g. Kootenays) in price, but is pricier than many interior markets. Zoocasa notes Island home buying is still more affordable than Metro Vancouver, helping fuel demand for retirees and commuters zoocasa.com zoocasa.com.

Housing supply is improving but still tight for rentals. CMHC reported BC’s vacancy rate rose to 1.9% (Oct 2024) jarmanrealestate.com, but tight areas remain: Vancouver 1.6%, Victoria 2.6% (up from 0) jarmanrealestate.com. Purpose-built rental completions are up, but most new units target higher budgets. Many long-term rental units are being added only slowly. On the ownership side, inventory is higher than pandemic lows, yet new home construction hasn’t fully caught up. Listings delays (slow approvals, rising material costs) continue to restrict supply growth. In short, more inventory is entering the market, easing heat, but homes remain unaffordable for many.

Regional Highlights and Comparisons

Victoria / Capital Region: Prices are highest here. In August 2025 the benchmark SFH in Victoria (core) was ~$1.308M vreb.org (+1.6% YOY); condos ~ $551K vreb.org. Sales have slowed seasonally (Aug 2025 sales 3.7% below last year vreb.org). Inventory is improving – active listings were 12.8% higher than Aug 2024 vreb.org – giving buyers choice. The market is balanced, with less competition than before (VREB chair: “a much different pace than five years ago” vreb.org). Low interest rates stability is helping, but Victoria’s affordability gap is stark: 2-bed rents ≈$2K jarmanrealestate.com.

These resort areas have a small, highly seasonal market. Single-family coastal homes often sell for well above mainland prices ($1M+ for waterfront homes remax-camosun-victoria-bc.com). Development is limited by zoning (zoning caps, flood lines) and an influx of vacation-home buyers. STR policy changes (see below) will likely shift some inventory back to locals, but affordability remains a crisis. Land for development is scarce, so growth in Tofino is mainly infill or small-scale. Expect continued high prices (often +50% above North Island values) and a focus on rental and affordable worker housing in the community debates. Courtenay / Comox Valley: In and around Courtenay, market fundamentals are similar to Nanaimo’s. The Comox Valley SFH benchmark (Aug 2025) was $854K (+3% YOY) creastats.crea.ca. Inventory is moderate. Many commuters to Campbell River and Victoria live here, keeping demand steady. New subdivisions (e.g. Merecroft Village) are adding supply. Overall, Courtenay is seen as offering “affordable” family homes relative to Lower Mainland, attracting retirees and teleworkers.

In and around Courtenay, market fundamentals are similar to Nanaimo’s. The Comox Valley SFH benchmark (Aug 2025) was $854K (+3% YOY) creastats.crea.ca. Inventory is moderate. Many commuters to Campbell River and Victoria live here, keeping demand steady. New subdivisions (e.g. Merecroft Village) are adding supply. Overall, Courtenay is seen as offering “affordable” family homes relative to Lower Mainland, attracting retirees and teleworkers. Parksville / Qualicum: This Mid-Island resort-hub has a hot market for retirees. Benchmarks here are highest in the VIREB region ($926K SFH, +1% YOY in Aug 2025) creastats.crea.ca. Sales volumes are lower (small population), but buyers (often from BC Interior or Alberta) value seaside lifestyle. Lakefront and golf-course properties command premiums. New development is limited, so expect prices to stay firm.

Real Estate Investment & ROI Outlook

Vancouver Island offers steady but not spectacular returns. Rental yields are moderate: e.g. a $1M home might rent for $2–3K/mo (≈3% gross yield). However, strong demographics support rental demand. For instance, Victoria’s vacancy 2.6% jarmanrealestate.com suggests rentals are quickly absorbed. Nanaimo’s growing population and tourism help too. The provincial push to convert short-term rentals to long-term (Bill 35) could make more units available, improving yield stability.

Investors should watch regional opportunities: larger cities (Victoria/Nanaimo) see the most consistent cash flow, while resort areas (Tofino) can bring high income in summer but risk vacancies off-season. Landlords benefit from increasing rents over time; CMHC noted two-bedroom rents in Victoria grew ~23.5% on turnover in 2024 jarmanrealestate.com. Commercial real estate (e.g. retail plaza or multi-tenant office) sees mixed ROI: suburban retail rents are rising modestly, but urban downtown offices face headwinds (vacancy up from remote work). The island’s growing senior population and remote-worker influx mean continued demand for well-located condos, townhomes and low-rise apartments. Overall, ROI is best for long-term holds: prices should creep up ~2–3% annually (see below), plus rental income.

Government Policy Impacts

Provincial and federal policies heavily shape Vancouver Island real estate:

Bill 35 (2024) restricts STRs to a host’s primary residence (plus one suite) bcha.com. Enforcement is phased in by July 2026, but municipalities like Victoria and Ucluelet are already registering STRs. This is expected to transfer thousands of homes back to the long-term rental pool (and increase hotel occupancy). Investors in STR properties must pivot to long-term leases or sell. Zoning & Development: Local governments on Vancouver Island are gradually upzoning to allow denser housing. For example, Victoria’s Regional Growth Strategy encourages apartments and townhomes around transit. Nanaimo and Courtenay have revised OCPs for more multi-family builds. However, development capacity is still constrained by geography (malahat, mountains) and infrastructure. The slow permitting process and high fees in some municipalities continue to limit new supply.

Local governments on Vancouver Island are gradually upzoning to allow denser housing. For example, Victoria’s Regional Growth Strategy encourages apartments and townhomes around transit. Nanaimo and Courtenay have revised OCPs for more multi-family builds. However, development capacity is still constrained by geography (malahat, mountains) and infrastructure. The slow permitting process and high fees in some municipalities continue to limit new supply. Housing Affordability Programs: BC’s “Homes for People” plan funds non-profit acquisitions of rental stock. Notably, the Rental Protection Fund secured ~334 units on Vancouver Island (Campbell River, Duncan, Port Hardy) to keep them affordable rentalprotectionfund.ca rentalprotectionfund.ca. Grants and new-build programs (BC Builds) are also aiming for tens of thousands of Island homes by 2030. Such policies may gradually alleviate shortages, especially in the rental sector.

Environmental and Climate Considerations

Vancouver Island’s appealing climate (mild winters) draws residents, but environmental risks are growing:

Sea-Level Rise & Flooding: Coastal areas like Victoria’s waterfront and low-lying Nanaimo sites face incremental flood risk. Many communities are studying adaptations (e.g. Campbell River’s rising seas program greenmunicipalfund.ca). New building codes will increasingly require higher ground floors or flood buffers in at-risk zones. Purchasers of oceanfront property should be aware of long-term erosion and flood planning.

Coastal areas like Victoria’s waterfront and low-lying Nanaimo sites face incremental flood risk. Many communities are studying adaptations (e.g. Campbell River’s rising seas program greenmunicipalfund.ca). New building codes will increasingly require higher ground floors or flood buffers in at-risk zones. Purchasers of oceanfront property should be aware of long-term erosion and flood planning. Wildfire and Smoke: Islands forests and nearby mainland fires cause seasonal smoke events. While not directly destroying homes (few historical island wildfires near cities), smoky summers can dampen livability. Homes with good air filtration and wildfire-safe landscaping add value.

Islands forests and nearby mainland fires cause seasonal smoke events. While not directly destroying homes (few historical island wildfires near cities), smoky summers can dampen livability. Homes with good air filtration and wildfire-safe landscaping add value. Green Initiatives: Demand for energy-efficient homes is rising. Some developers offer electric heat pumps and solar panels. Zoning in certain municipalities now requires Electric Vehicle charging in new builds. Over time, “green” features may command a premium.

Despite these issues, Vancouver Island has so far largely escaped severe climate disasters. Its natural beauty and mild climate remain huge draws, keeping long-term outlook positive. However, planners warn that islands’ environmental limits will increasingly be factored into land use and insurance costs.

Price and Sales Forecast (2025–2030)

Most analysts forecast modest growth in Vancouver Island home prices over the next few years, assuming no sharp interest rate shocks or economic downturn. Central 1 (Spring 2025) expects BC home sales to rise gradually and prices to “hold near $1 million” central1.com. Locally, VIREB data suggest most market segments will see low-single-digit price appreciation in 2025–26. For example, NanaimoHomesales forecasts ~+4% average prices in 2025 with ~10% higher sales.

Putting it together:

2025–2026: Expect a market plateau or gentle uptrend. Pent-up demand (deferred buyers, migrants moving out of Vancouver) should lift sales slightly once tariff uncertainties fade zoocasa.com. The Central 1 report predicts BC sales +3.4% in 2025 and modest gains later central1.com. On Vancouver Island, this likely means sales near or just above 2024 levels. Prices may rise ~2–5% annually, varying by sub-market – stronger in affordable Mid-/North Island areas (driven by scarcity) and flatter in overbuilt condo segments.

Expect a or gentle uptrend. Pent-up demand (deferred buyers, migrants moving out of Vancouver) should lift sales slightly once tariff uncertainties fade zoocasa.com. The Central 1 report predicts BC sales +3.4% in 2025 and modest gains later central1.com. On Vancouver Island, this likely means sales near or just above 2024 levels. Prices may rise ~2–5% annually, varying by sub-market – stronger in affordable Mid-/North Island areas (driven by scarcity) and flatter in overbuilt condo segments. 2027–2030: Barring shocks, population growth (migration + retirees) continues fueling demand. As interest rates (market forecasts) slowly normalize around 3%, housing costs may accelerate a bit. The BCREA foresees a normalizing market post-tariffs bcrea.bc.ca. By 2028, with two more years of growth and more new homes completed, expect slightly firmer price gains. However, Vancouver Island’s overall growth may still trail Vancouver’s percentage-wise, given its already lower base.

Key Caveats: Forecasts hinge on interest rates, trade policy, and migration. A rapid rate cut could reignite a mini-boom; further tariff wars or recession fears could stall the market. Also, government initiatives (e.g. more affordable rental housing) might dampen price pressure if they significantly ease supply-demand gaps.

Conclusion: In summary, Vancouver Island’s 2025+ real estate outlook is steady but not spectacular. Balanced conditions, rising inventory, and moderating demand suggest stable markets. Buyers have more leverage than in the pandemic era, while sellers face realistic pricing pressure. Investors see decent, long-term growth with support from tourism and demographics. Government policies will continue shaping the landscape (limiting foreign speculation, boosting rentals). Major risks are macroeconomic (global trade or interest rates) and local environmental factors. All told, the Island’s mix of mild climate and relative affordability compared to Metro Vancouver should sustain gradual growth in sales and prices through 2025–2030.

Sources: Authoritative data and analyses from BC’s real estate boards and economics teams, major news outlets, and government publications have been used. Key references include VIREB and VREB market reports creastats.crea.ca vreb.org, provincial forecasts (BCREA, Central 1) bcrea.bc.ca central1.com, and industry research (CMHC, Colliers) jarmanrealestate.com southislandprosperity.ca. All forecasts and figures are subject to change as market conditions evolve.