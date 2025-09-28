Ottawa Real Estate 2025: Surprising Trends & 2027 Forecast Revealed

Balanced Market in 2025: Ottawa’s housing market is stabilizing. In August 2025 the average home price was about $686,500 (up ~4% YoY) with a median of $630,000 (up 3.3%) wowa.ca wowa.ca. Sales (~1,236 in Aug 2025) rose ~12% YoY, while new listings also climbed – yielding a Sales-to-New-Listings ratio (SNLR) of ~58% , a textbook “balanced” market wowa.ca. Months-of-inventory (~3.2) is near historical norms, easing the bidding-war frenzy of 2021–22 wowa.ca.

Urban infill areas (Centretown, The Glebe, Hintonburg, Westboro) remain popular for condos and older homes, especially with commuters and first-time buyers. Suburbs are booming: grew fastest as families and remote workers seek larger, affordable homes mattrichling.com. Emerging areas include Vanier (affordable infill) and Riverside South. (See In-depth analysis below for more neighborhood insights.) Rental Market Tightens: Ottawa’s rental market is very tight. Vacancy for purpose-built rentals has been historically low (≈1–2%), though CMHC projects a small rise to ~~2.9% by 2025 as population growth slows ottawa.citynews.ca. Average two-bedroom rents hit ~$1,880 in 2024, and are projected ~$1,960 in 2025 ottawa.citynews.ca. Despite new purpose-built rental completions (nearly 3,700 units in 2024) and condo units shifting to rentals, demand from government, students, and tech workers keeps occupancy high (~97% equiton.com) and rental rates rising.

