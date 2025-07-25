Milan Real Estate Market 2025: Boom Town Trends, Hot Districts & Bold Forecasts

Milan’s property boom shows no signs of slowing – Italy’s fashion and finance capital leads the nation’s real estate market with resilient growth in 2025. Both residential and commercial sectors are experiencing dynamic shifts, from soaring housing demand in emerging districts to record investment in offices, retail, and hotels. Looking ahead, experts forecast moderate price rises and sustained interest in Milan’s property, driven by urban redevelopment projects, infrastructure upgrades (like new metro lines), and a thriving economy fueled by tourism. In this comprehensive report, we delve into Milan’s residential and commercial real estate trends, price forecasts through the next few years, the hottest neighborhoods (and hidden gems) for investors, major projects reshaping the city, regulatory changes, and the economic and demographic forces at play.

Residential Real Estate Trends in 2025

Sales Rebound and Steady Price Growth: After a brief cooldown in 2023, Milan’s housing market is rebounding in 2025. In the first quarter, home sales in Milan jumped over 7% year-on-year (5,505 transactions) dils.com, reflecting renewed buyer confidence. Nationwide, transactions rose even faster (+11.5% YoY in Q1 2025), boosted by easing mortgage rates that brought more buyers back into the market idealista.it idealista.it. Banks remain somewhat cautious with lending, but overall financing activity is up 32% from last year as interest rates have slightly fallen from their 2022 peaks idealista.it idealista.it. Home prices are rising modestly but consistently – recent surveys show annual gains of around +1.1% to +1.4% in Italy’s major cities idealista.it. Milan, being the priciest market in Italy, has seen small price upticks despite higher borrowing costs, thanks to persistent demand and limited supply of new homes.

Center vs. Periphery – Diverging Trends: Milan’s prime city-center neighborhoods have largely stabilized at high price levels. Overall values in the historic core actually dipped by -0.8% in early 2024, as ultra-luxury buyers grew more cautious idealista.it idealista.it. Top-end properties in areas like Brera and the Quadrilatero della Moda (Fashion District) still command €15,000–17,000 per square meter for elegant, historic apartments, and foreign elites (especially American and Eastern European buyers) continue to seek these out idealista.it. However, with prices already lofty and a scarcity of truly prime listings, the central luxury segment is mostly holding steady idealista.it idealista.it. Meanwhile, several semi-central and peripheral districts are outperforming the market with significant appreciation. Buyers priced out of downtown – or savvy investors – are turning to revitalized areas just outside the center, where urban renewal and new infrastructure are driving values up by 3–5% annually idealista.it idealista.it. Notably, neighborhoods along the new M4 metro line and near large redevelopment projects have surged: for example, the Lodi–Corsica macro-area (southeast Milan) saw prices jump +4.5% last year following new residential projects around Fondazione Prada and Scalo Porta Romana idealista.it. Similarly, working-class districts like Corvetto and Grigioni (also on the southeast outskirts) are attracting young buyers and investors with affordable prices (~€3,300–3,500/m²) and big upside potential idealista.it. In Navigli–Famagosta (southwest), ongoing redevelopment of former industrial sites (e.g. the ex-Richard Ginori factory) lifted prices by +3.4% and pushed new-build values to €6,000–7,000/m² idealista.it. Even far-flung suburbs are seeing a renaissance: areas like Missaglia–Gratosoglio (south) benefit from proximity to metro stops and student renters, with apartments still at €2,500–3,400/m² and rising steadily idealista.it. Dergano (northwest) is another example – recent public space makeovers and larger, family-sized flats have drawn young families, boosting values to €4,000–5,500/m² idealista.it.

Shrinking Supply of New Housing: A key feature of Milan’s market is the chronic shortage of new construction. New-build homes make up only ~9–10% of sales in Milan (a bit above the national average) dils.com, and many recent projects have sold out quickly. Developers face high construction costs and permitting delays, so refurbishment of existing buildings is often favored over ground-up builds idealista.it. Government incentives for renovations (like Italy’s “Superbonus” tax credits, albeit scaled back recently) have spurred a wave of energy-efficient retrofits. As a result, a growing share of homes on the market now boast high energy ratings (Class A or B), rising from 4.7% to 7.3% of sales in the past two years idealista.it. These modernized or newly built units command a premium and have seen the strongest price gains – in late 2024, new property prices in Italy were rising about +8% year-on-year, far outpacing the +2–3% gains for existing homes globalpropertyguide.com. Milan reflects this trend: buyers are willing to pay top dollar for turn-key, sustainable homes, while older unrenovated flats see more modest appreciation or even slight price drops quarter-to-quarter globalpropertyguide.com globalpropertyguide.com. This quality gap in pricing is expected to widen as EU green building rules approach, likely requiring upgrades to older buildings by 2030.

Rental Market Pressure: Milan’s booming short-term rental and student demand has created a tight rental market. After a long period of stagnation, residential rents have spiked – +4–5% annual rent growth was recorded in 2024 idealista.it, and 2025 is seeing continued increases. The number of lease contracts in Milan rose only ~1% in early 2025, as supply remains constrained idealista.it. Many private landlords have shifted apartments to lucrative short-term lets (Airbnb-style), or are simply holding out due to low returns on long leases. This has led to fewer long-term rentals available and “canoni” (asking rents) that far exceed what many local families can afford idealista.it. In fact, industry data show rental yields in Milan average ~5.4%, but can reach 6–7% in smaller apartments – attractive to investors globalpropertyguide.com. Intense demand from young professionals, students, and relocating workers means well-located rentals (especially modern units) are snapped up quickly. Single renters, young couples, and families are increasingly seeking flexible terms, shorter leases or transitional contracts idealista.it idealista.it. The short-let boom has drawn criticism for exacerbating this housing squeeze, and it’s pushing policymakers to intervene (as discussed in the Regulatory Updates section). Notably, some investors are pivoting back to traditional rentals: Milan’s San Siro area, for instance, has seen renewed interest in regulated long-term leases (at “agreed” moderate rents) – sparking transaction activity there after years of dormancy idealista.it.

Key Residential Takeaway: Milan’s housing market in 2025 remains dynamic and segmented. The overall trend is steady price growth (roughly +1–3% per year in most areas idealista.it sarpi.it) despite higher interest rates, thanks to solid demand and limited supply. Central luxury addresses hold their value with flat to slight growth, supported by international buyers and scarce inventory idealista.it. But the real momentum lies in peripheral and up-and-coming neighborhoods, where new infrastructure and redevelopment are unlocking value. Some outer districts have seen astounding appreciation of 40%+ over the last five years – for example, Certosa/Cascina Merlata (NW), Corvetto/Rogoredo (SE), Forlanini (E), Affori/Bovisa (N), and Precotto/Turro (NE) all saw home prices soar ~40–46% since 2020 ilgiorno.it ilgiorno.it. This reaffirms that Milan is a “two-speed” market: mature central zones are stable at high prices, while select fringe areas offer growth opportunities as they transform into the new hot zones.

Commercial Real Estate Trends in 2025

Milan is Italy’s business epicenter, and its commercial real estate sectors – offices, retail, hospitality, and logistics – are experiencing a robust post-pandemic upswing. Investors poured capital into Italian commercial properties in early 2025, with investment volumes up 50% nationwide in H1 2025 vs. a year prior dils.com. Milan attracts the lion’s share of this capital as the country’s top market for offices, retail flagships, and new developments. Below we break down the major commercial segments:

Office Market (Corporate Demand Soars for Quality)

Strong Leasing Activity: Milan’s office market is hitting record highs in 2025. In the first half of the year, office space take-up reached ~205,000 m², a 15% jump from H1 2024 and the busiest six months on record by number of deals dils.com. Over 180 lease transactions were signed – largely for mid-sized offices (1,000–5,000 m²) as companies continue to right-size their footprints dils.com. Demand is well above pre-pandemic levels, reflecting Milan’s draw as a corporate hub cushmanwakefield.com. Notably, Grade A office space dominates: over 74% of space leased in H1 2025 was in new or top-quality buildings dils.com. Tenants are clearly prioritizing modern, sustainable offices with great amenities and central locations, in order to entice employees back on-site. As a result, older or fringe offices are struggling (the vacancy rate beyond the city center has hovered around 17% in recent years) cushmanwakefield.com. This polarization is causing a widening rent gap between prime and secondary locations cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com.

Rents and Outlook: In Milan’s CBD and coveted business districts, office rents are climbing under tight supply. Prime office rents hit roughly €730–775 per m²/year by late 2024 cushmanwakefield.com dils.com, and are expected to rise another ~3% in 2025 cushmanwakefield.com. Landlords of energy-efficient, centrally located towers hold pricing power as tenants compete for quality space. Indeed, analysts see upward rent pressure continuing into 2026, albeit at a moderating pace beyond 2025 cushmanwakefield.com. By contrast, older offices in peripheral submarkets face rent stagnation or decline. Many such buildings are sitting vacant as tenants consolidate in the center or upgrade to greener buildings. Some peripheral office owners are even considering conversion to alternative uses – from hotels to residences or student housing – to counter weak demand cushmanwakefield.com. Investment in Milan’s office sector has been selective: in 2024 offices made up only ~20% of Italian commercial investment volume cushmanwakefield.com, as pricing/yield dynamics for prime core assets remain tight. However, investor sentiment in early 2025 is improving. With a bit of price correction and yield stabilization, more deals are expected as the year progresses cushmanwakefield.com. Milan’s office yields (prime ~3.75–4.0%) may see slight compression (≈-25 bps) in 2025 as confidence returns cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com – especially for green, well-leased assets. Overall, the long-term office outlook is positive for Milan: limited new supply in the pipeline and EU-mandated sustainability upgrades should keep prime space scarce, supporting rent growth in top locations cushmanwakefield.com.

Retail Sector (High Streets Rebound)

Post-Pandemic Retail Revival: Milan’s retail real estate – from luxury high-street boutiques to shopping centers – is experiencing a solid recovery. After the challenges of COVID and e-commerce disruption, foot traffic and retail sales have bounced back, restoring investor confidence cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. By late 2024, Italian shopping center sales were up slightly (+0.6% YoY in Oct 2024) and mall footfall rose +1.5%, indicating consumers are returning to physical stores cushmanwakefield.com. Milan, as Italy’s fashion capital, has benefited from surging tourism and luxury spending. Its prestigious retail streets (Via Montenapoleone, Via Dante, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, etc.) have not only recovered but are setting new benchmarks: Cushman & Wakefield ranked Via Montenapoleone as the world’s most expensive shopping street in 2024, after rents there soared nearly +30% in two years cushmanwakefield.com. Prime retail rents in Milan’s center are now growing ~2% annually, with further gains expected in 2025 as retailer demand remains strong cushmanwakefield.com. Flagship locations are highly sought by luxury brands and international retailers keen to plant their flag in Milan’s robust market.

Investor Interest and Trends: The rebound in retail performance has rekindled investment activity. In H1 2025, retail real estate investments in Italy hit €1 billion, the best start since 2019 dils.com. Several large mall and high-street transactions signaled that investors see value, especially given the higher yields retail now offers relative to other assets cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. Yields on prime shopping centers and high-street shops have become quite attractive post-pandemic, and with banks gradually more willing to lend, new players are coming into the market cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. In Milan, the focus is on “trophy” mixed-use properties and iconic retail buildings – often older properties ripe for repositioning. Private investors and institutional funds alike have been acquiring retail assets in prime Milan districts, some for conversion to mixed use (retail plus offices or hospitality). Notably, a major deal in 2025 was the sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail (which manages retail spaces in train stations) to international investors – underscoring renewed confidence in well-located retail dils.com. Going forward, analysts expect retail rents and values in Milan to continue gently rising (~+2% in 2025) cushmanwakefield.com, especially as tourist spending remains on an upswing (tourists provide steady luxury sales – see Tourism Trends). The main streets will lead the way, while secondary retail zones and older shopping centers may need further revitalization to compete.

Hospitality & Tourism Real Estate (Record Investment)

Hotel Sector Boom: Milan’s hospitality real estate is red-hot thanks to record tourism and investor appetite. 2024 was a banner year for hotel investment in Italy, with over €2 billion in hotel deals, up 30% from 2023 cushmanwakefield.com. Milan, alongside Rome and Venice, attracted a large share of these funds, particularly into luxury and lifestyle hotels. The sector’s fundamentals are excellent: by 2023, visitor numbers in Milan exceeded pre-pandemic highs – the city hosted 8.5 million tourists in 2023, up 34% from 2022 (and 14% above 2019 levels) areacmilano.it. This influx, coupled with a return of business travel and trade fairs, pushed hotel occupancy and room rates in Milan to all-time highs in 2023–2024. Hotel operators have largely been able to pass through rising costs with higher revenues cushmanwakefield.com.

Investors from around the globe (from private equity to family offices and hotel brands) are targeting Milan’s hotel market, drawn by its stellar performance and growth prospects cushmanwakefield.com. Italy is now one of Europe’s top destinations for hotel capital, and Milan ranks high due to its year-round corporate and leisure demand. Major deals in 2024 included acquisitions of luxury heritage hotels and development of new lifestyle properties aimed at both millennials and affluent travelers cushmanwakefield.com. Yields on prime Milan hotel assets remained stable even as interest rates rose – in fact, by late 2024, easing financing conditions (the European Central Bank paused rate hikes) and plentiful debt liquidity supported slight yield compression for high-end hotels cushmanwakefield.com. Trends like rebranding of older hotels, adaptive reuse of historic buildings into boutique accommodations, and expansion of international brands (from luxury to budget) are all evident in Milan.

Outlook – Optimism into 2026: The hotel sector outlook for 2025–2026 is bullish. Industry experts foresee continued revenue growth stabilizing at high levels and gradual further yield compression (for top assets) as investor demand stays strong cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. A unique catalyst on the horizon is the 2026 Winter Olympics (co-hosted by Milan), which is already prompting the development of new hotels and upgrades of existing ones, especially in and around Milan’s city center. The Olympics and related events are expected to keep visitor numbers high through 2026, benefiting the hospitality and short-term rental markets. In 2025, private capital, hotel groups, and institutional funds are all actively hunting for the next deal, and transaction volumes could hit new records if momentum continues cushmanwakefield.com. For Milan’s broader real estate market, the booming hospitality segment also has spillover effects – for instance, rising tourist demand bolsters short-term rental yields (though this also pressures local housing, as noted earlier), and it increases the attractiveness of mixed-use developments that integrate hotels, serviced apartments, or entertainment venues.

Logistics & Industrial (Steady Expansion)

Logistics Demand Still High: Greater Milan is the logistics hub of Italy, and the pandemic-era e-commerce surge has permanently elevated demand for warehouses around the metro area. In H1 2025, Italy’s logistics real estate continued its growth trajectory: about 1.05 million m² of logistics space was taken up nationwide in H1 (though slightly below the exceptional 2024 level) dils.com. Milan and the Lombardy region account for a significant portion of this, given their strategic location for distribution. Even as the frenetic expansion of 2021–22 cools, occupier demand remains strong for modern, large facilities, particularly “last-mile” distribution centers near the city and big boxes along the A1/A4 highway corridors dils.com. In Q2 2025 there was a brief slowdown in deal volume (only €141M invested in logistics for the quarter), but overall H1 investment reached €785M, up 61% from H1 2024 dils.com. Investors remain positive on logistics – any dip in activity is seen as temporary, with a solid pipeline of deals for H2 2025 and beyond dils.com.

Rents and Yields: Milan’s logistics market has very tight vacancy for quality space, which has kept prime rents stable at record levels. Prime logistics rents in the Milan area are around €70/m²/year as of 2025 dils.com, the highest in Italy (matched only by Rome). In some secondary markets like Verona, rents are actually still rising (Verona jumped to €60/m²/year) dils.com. In Milan, rents plateaued in early 2025 after substantial growth in previous years, but continued strong demand (from 3PLs, retailers, and manufacturers reshoring operations) means rents are holding firm and could see renewed upticks if supply doesn’t keep pace. On the yield side, industrial yields have adjusted upward over the past year in line with global interest rate trends, but appear to be stabilizing. Milan’s prime logistics yield is about 5.3% in Q2 2025 dils.com – high relative to other asset classes, which is why investors find it attractive. There are even signs of yield re-compression resuming as confidence returns and borrowing costs level off dils.com. Land for new warehouse development around Milan remains scarce and expensive, pushing some development to the periphery of the metro or to multi-story facilities. Overall, logistics is expected to remain a growth sector, albeit not at the explosive rate of 2020–21. The structural drivers (e-commerce, supply chain reconfiguration, demand for faster delivery) continue to support Milan’s industrial property as a solid investment bet going forward.

Price Forecasts and Market Outlook (2025–2027)

Looking ahead, forecasts suggest that Milan’s real estate market will continue on a positive trajectory for the next several years, albeit with more moderate growth than the past boom. The consensus among property analysts and industry groups is that prices will keep rising gradually through 2025 and 2026, supported by strong fundamentals but capped by higher financing costs and economic moderation. Here are some key outlook points:

Residential Price Growth: Milan’s housing prices are expected to increase by roughly +3–4% in 2025 on average, outpacing inflation sarpi.it. Local agents note that certain redevelopment areas could see even higher jumps, while the priciest central zones may only inch up slightly sarpi.it sarpi.it. Nomisma, a leading Italian research institute, projects that home values will keep rising in nominal terms but at a decelerating rate – in fact, price growth has slowed from ~+2% in 2022 to ~+1.4% in 2025 for homes in excellent condition idealista.it. This gentle upward trend is expected to persist into 2026–2027, barring any major shocks. Milan’s chronic undersupply of new housing and its status as Italy’s economic magnet should underpin prices, even as higher interest rates temper what buyers can pay. By 2027, cumulative price growth could be on the order of 5–10% above current levels, according to these forecasts.

Milan’s housing prices are expected to on average, outpacing inflation sarpi.it. Local agents note that certain redevelopment areas could see even higher jumps, while the priciest central zones may only inch up slightly sarpi.it sarpi.it. Nomisma, a leading Italian research institute, projects that home values will keep rising in nominal terms but at a decelerating rate – in fact, price growth has slowed from ~+2% in 2022 to ~+1.4% in 2025 for homes in excellent condition idealista.it. This is expected to persist into 2026–2027, barring any major shocks. Milan’s chronic undersupply of new housing and its status as Italy’s economic magnet should underpin prices, even as higher interest rates temper what buyers can pay. By 2027, cumulative price growth could be on the order of 5–10% above current levels, according to these forecasts. Sales Volume and Demand: After a dip in 2023, transaction volumes are on the upswing and likely to remain healthy. Nomisma anticipates about 5% growth in home sales in 2025 nationally cushmanwakefield.com, with Milan and Rome leading the rebound as buyers return. However, much depends on mortgage trends – if interest rates fall or stabilise further, pent-up demand could be unleashed. Indeed, the return of first-time buyers and small investors in early 2025 (helped by slightly lower mortgage rates) shows the market’s resilience idealista.it. Weighing against this are Italian banks’ cautious lending standards and affordability limits for young buyers. Overall, expect steady but not explosive sales activity through 2026. Demand will continue shifting toward outer zones and suburbs , as buyers seek value for money – a trend that favors Milan’s periphery and satellite towns (commuter demand) in the coming years idealista.it.

After a dip in 2023, and likely to remain healthy. Nomisma anticipates about nationally cushmanwakefield.com, with Milan and Rome leading the rebound as buyers return. However, much depends on mortgage trends – if interest rates fall or stabilise further, pent-up demand could be unleashed. Indeed, the in early 2025 (helped by slightly lower mortgage rates) shows the market’s resilience idealista.it. Weighing against this are Italian banks’ cautious lending standards and affordability limits for young buyers. Overall, expect through 2026. Demand will continue shifting toward , as buyers seek value for money – a trend that favors Milan’s periphery and satellite towns (commuter demand) in the coming years idealista.it. Commercial & Investment Outlook: The broader investment outlook for Milan real estate is cautiously optimistic . Global real estate firms (like Cushman & Wakefield and Knight Frank) highlight that Italy’s prime markets remain resilient and attractive to international capital idealista.it idealista.it. Milan, in particular, is seen as underpriced relative to peer European cities – for example, $1 million still buys ~52 m² of prime property in Milan, more than one would get in Paris or London idealista.it idealista.it. This comparative value, combined with Italy’s pro-investor tax regime for new residents, is expected to support continued inflows of foreign buyers and investors idealista.it. Industry forecasts for commercial real estate in 2025 predict stabilization or slight growth in values after the repricing of 2022–23. Prime office rents in Milan are forecast to rise ~+3% in 2025 and another +1–2% in 2026 cushmanwakefield.com, reflecting confidence in the office sector’s recovery. Retail values are also slated to inch up a couple percent, while logistics should stay strong. Investment volumes in Italy could increase if interest rates plateau – already H1 2025 saw a 50% jump in invested amounts YoY dils.com, and with price discovery largely done , more deals are likely to close in late 2025 cushmanwakefield.com. In summary, expect moderate growth across most segments rather than any rapid spike or crash.

The broader investment outlook for Milan real estate is . Global real estate firms (like Cushman & Wakefield and Knight Frank) highlight that and attractive to international capital idealista.it idealista.it. Milan, in particular, is seen as – for example, $1 million still buys ~52 m² of prime property in Milan, more than one would get in Paris or London idealista.it idealista.it. This comparative value, combined with Italy’s pro-investor tax regime for new residents, is expected to support idealista.it. Industry forecasts for commercial real estate in 2025 predict after the repricing of 2022–23. Prime office rents in Milan are forecast to rise ~+3% in 2025 and another +1–2% in 2026 cushmanwakefield.com, reflecting confidence in the office sector’s recovery. Retail values are also slated to inch up a couple percent, while logistics should stay strong. Investment volumes in Italy could increase if interest rates plateau – already H1 2025 saw a 50% jump in invested amounts YoY dils.com, and with , more deals are likely to close in late 2025 cushmanwakefield.com. In summary, expect rather than any rapid spike or crash. Risks to the Outlook: A few risks could cloud Milan’s real estate outlook. One is the interest rate environment – if inflation flares up and the European Central Bank tightens policy further, higher financing costs could cool demand again (Italy’s housing market is sensitive to mortgage rates). Another risk is the broader economy: Italy’s GDP growth is projected to be modest (~0.7–1% annually in 2024–25) globalpropertyguide.com, so any recession or shock could hit consumer confidence. Political or regulatory changes (discussed later) could also impact investor sentiment – for instance, stricter controls on rentals or tax changes. On the flip side, any positive shocks (like faster economic growth, or a surge of foreign investors taking advantage of a weak euro) could lead to higher-than-expected real estate growth. By and large, the baseline scenario is stability with a gentle upward slope – Milan should continue to be one of Southern Europe’s standout property markets, “poised for steady growth” as Knight Frank put it idealista.it.

Neighborhood Spotlight: Milan’s Popular & Emerging Districts

One of the most exciting aspects of Milan’s real estate in recent years is the emergence of new hotspot neighborhoods. The city’s ongoing evolution – driven by gentrification, infrastructure, and redevelopment – has reshuffled the hierarchy of “best” places to live or invest. While classic upscale quarters like Brera, the Historic Center, and Magenta remain perennially sought-after, many formerly peripheral zones are rapidly rising in prominence. Below, we highlight some of Milan’s key districts, both established and up-and-coming, with their current price levels and recent trends:

Area / District Price Range (€/m²) Recent Trend (YoY Change) Ultra-Prime Historic Core €12,000–17,000 in top locations idealista.it idealista.it (e.g. Quadrilatero, Brera) Stable to slight dip. Prices at all-time highs, foreign demand keeps luxury segment flat (center avg -0.8% in 2024) idealista.it idealista.it. Business Districts (Central) ~€10,000–13,000 for modern condos idealista.it (e.g. Porta Nuova, CityLife) Strong demand, limited supply. Newer units hold value or rise mildly; older units saw small corrections idealista.it. Prime offices/amenities fuel desirability. Semi-Central Trendy Zones ~€6,000–9,000 in gentrified areas (e.g. Porta Romana, Isola, Navigli) Rising. Young professionals drive demand. Porta Romana ~€10k in best pockets (stable) idealista.it; Navigli up +3–4% with redevelopment projects idealista.it. Emerging Periphery (East/South) €3,000–5,000 in revitalizing zones (e.g. Lodi–Corvetto, Santa Giulia) High growth. Lodi-Corsica up +4.5% in 2024 idealista.it; Corvetto ~€3.4k/m² attracting investors idealista.it. Santa Giulia stable ~€4k–4.5k but poised to surge with 2026 Olympics idealista.it. Emerging Periphery (North) €3,500–5,500 in creative hubs (e.g. Bovisa, Dergano, Affori) Mixed. Bovisa & Affori saw +41% growth (2015–2020) ilgiorno.it and continue to evolve (Politecnico campus expansion). Dergano ~€4k–5.5k, still climbing due to new projects idealista.it. Affordable Outskirts €2,500–3,500 in far south/north (e.g. Gratosoglio, Precotto) Moderate growth. Entry-level prices with recent upticks (~+2–3%). Precotto/Turro (+40% in 5 yrs) show potential ilgiorno.it. Proximity to metro or universities is key.

Central Milan: The heart of the city – including areas like Duomo, Brera, Castello, and Porta Venezia – commands Italy’s highest real estate values. These zones are characterized by historic buildings, luxury retail, and limited new construction. Prices typically range from €8,000 up to €15,000+ per square meter depending on the street and property prestige sarpi.it. As noted, the central market has matured; domestic and international buyers remain interested (foreigners often seek turnkey modern units with terraces, security, etc. idealista.it), but the rapid appreciation of past years has leveled off. In 2024, Tecnocasa data showed central values easing slightly (-0.8%) idealista.it, though ultra-prime addresses held steady. One central sub-market still seeing activity is Porta Nuova–Moscova, the sleek skyscraper district near Piazza Gae Aulenti. Here, exclusive new residences fetch €12k+/m² and demand outstrips supply idealista.it. Likewise, the adjacent CityLife area (redeveloped exhibition grounds with high-rises and a park) remains highly prized; its modern apartments routinely top €8k/m² and benefit from being a self-contained upscale enclave.

Semi-Central Neighborhoods: Just outside the historic center, several neighborhoods combine relative affordability with lifestyle appeal. Porta Romana, for example, has become a “bourgeois-bohemian” hotspot with cafés and galleries. Prices around €6k–10k/m² are common – high by broader standards, but still below the center – and the area will further benefit from the Olympic Village development (more on that later). Isola, north of Garibaldi station, transformed from a working-class enclave to a hip district after the Bosco Verticale towers and Porta Nuova project; prices there have climbed into the €6k–8k/m² range. Navigli, known for its canals and nightlife, remains popular among both buyers and renters. It saw renewed price growth thanks to improvements and redevelopment of nearby industrial lands idealista.it. However, some semi-central zones are experiencing growing pains: for instance, Porta Romana’s rental market slowed recently due to an abundance of low-quality flats that tenants now eschew idealista.it – a reminder that even trendy areas need quality supply to thrive.

New Frontiers – Periphery on the Rise: Milan’s most dramatic real estate stories are unfolding in peripheral districts once considered marginal. Thanks to targeted urban investments, these areas are now “value buys” with significant upside. The city’s northwestern quadrant offers a prime example: Cascina Merlata (near the Expo 2015 site) and adjacent Certosa have seen a flurry of development (a huge new mall, modern housing complexes, etc.), leading to a +46% jump in home prices over five years – the highest in the city ilgiorno.it. Brand new condos in Cascina Merlata still cost a reasonable ~€4,000/m², suggesting room to grow. In the far north, working-class Affori and Bovisa have similarly boomed (over +40% in 5 years) ilgiorno.it. Bovisa, home to a Politecnico university campus, is slated for further expansion (the “MOLECOLA” project, a large science and technology park) idealista.it, which could be a future game-changer. Over in the east, the precinct of Precotto and Turro (along metro line 1) quietly appreciated ~40% since 2018 ilgiorno.it as young families discovered its convenience and new developments replaced old factories. In the south, areas surrounding Fondazione Prada and the massive Scalo Porta Romana redevelopment (e.g. Lodi, Corvetto, Chiaravalle) have surged. Even Rogoredo, once just a remote train station area, is on radar now due to the Santa Giulia business district and upcoming Olympic hockey arena – prices there and in Corvetto leapt by ~45% in recent years ilgiorno.it. All these cases underscore a key theme: infrastructure and regeneration drive demand. As Milan continues to invest in its fringe (new subway stops, parks, campuses, etc.), expect more “underrated” quarters to become the next investment darlings.

Luxury Enclaves and Special Markets: Milan also has its share of niche luxury enclaves outside the center. For instance, the San Siro area (around the famed stadium) includes both public housing pockets and very affluent pockets (villas and high-end apartments near Hippodrome park). Top addresses in San Siro can reach €8k–10k/m² idealista.it, though the area average is far lower. It has recently drawn attention due to plans (still uncertain) to build new football stadiums and possibly redevelop the old stadium site – which could significantly lift real estate appeal. Another example is the “Politecnico axis” in the north (Bovisa to City of Milan University in Bicocca): students and university staff fuel rental demand there, and investors can find multi-room apartments at €3k–4k/m² to rent out by the room. With Milan’s student population rising, these academic districts (including Città Studi in the east) are reliable markets. Lastly, newly built luxury complexes deserve a mention – developments like the Porta Nuova penthouses, CityLife’s Residences, or smaller projects in zones like San Gimignano are catering to wealthy buyers who want modern comfort outside the old-city constraints. Milanese developers report that such projects often sell out quickly, confirming that for the right product, demand is very high across the city.

Investment Opportunities and Potential Risks

Milan’s robust market offers a range of investment opportunities, from residential flips in upcoming areas to large-scale commercial developments. However, investors should also weigh certain risks and challenges. Below is an outline of key opportunities and risks for 2025 and beyond:

Key Investment Opportunities

Emerging Neighborhoods with Upside: As detailed above, several Milan districts are in the midst of transformation. Investing early in areas like Certosa/Cascina Merlata (NW) , Corvetto/Santa Giulia (SE) , or Affori/Bovisa (N) could yield substantial capital gains. These zones still offer relatively affordable entry prices and are benefiting from new infrastructure (metro lines, highways) and marquee projects. Over the past five years, such districts saw price jumps of +35–45% , far outpacing the city average ilgiorno.it ilgiorno.it. With projects like new campuses, Olympic facilities, and public transit coming, the appreciation trend is likely to continue in the mid-term.

As detailed above, several Milan districts are in the midst of transformation. Investing early in areas like , , or could yield substantial capital gains. These zones still offer relatively affordable entry prices and are benefiting from new infrastructure (metro lines, highways) and marquee projects. Over the past five years, such districts saw price jumps of , far outpacing the city average ilgiorno.it ilgiorno.it. With projects like new campuses, Olympic facilities, and public transit coming, the in the mid-term. Value-Add and Repositioning Projects: Milan has a significant stock of older office and industrial buildings that can be repositioned. Given the high demand for modern spaces and housing, converting obsolete properties is a promising strategy. For example, investors are eyeing 1970s office blocks in peripheral areas for conversion to residential or student housing cushmanwakefield.com. The city’s push for urban regeneration (with streamlined approvals under the “Salva Milano” law) makes it easier to undertake tear-down and redevelopment of outdated structures fanpage.it fanpage.it. Those who can navigate the approvals can create Grade A assets out of aging buildings – a potentially lucrative play.

Milan has a significant stock of older office and industrial buildings that can be repositioned. Given the and housing, converting obsolete properties is a promising strategy. For example, investors are eyeing 1970s office blocks in peripheral areas for cushmanwakefield.com. The city’s push for urban regeneration (with streamlined approvals under the “Salva Milano” law) makes it easier to undertake tear-down and redevelopment of outdated structures fanpage.it fanpage.it. Those who can navigate the approvals can create Grade A assets out of aging buildings – a potentially lucrative play. Rental Investments & Build-to-Rent: The tight rental market in Milan means well-located rental properties can generate solid yields (~5% average, higher in some cases) globalpropertyguide.com. Investors, from individuals to large funds, have an opportunity in build-to-rent (BTR) developments. There is huge unmet rental demand, especially for quality apartments for young professionals and for student accommodations. Purpose-built student housing (PBSA) is notably attractive – with Milan’s universities drawing more international students, student housing investments accounted for ~33% of residential investment in H1 2025 dils.com. Many of these are forward-funded developments that will deliver in coming years, likely at healthy occupancy and rent levels. The Olympic Village conversion to student residences (after 2026) is a high-profile example of this opportunity in action scaloportaromana.com.

The in Milan means well-located rental properties can generate solid yields (~5% average, higher in some cases) globalpropertyguide.com. Investors, from individuals to large funds, have an opportunity in developments. There is huge unmet rental demand, especially for quality apartments for young professionals and for student accommodations. Purpose-built student housing (PBSA) is notably attractive – with Milan’s universities drawing more international students, dils.com. Many of these are forward-funded developments that will deliver in coming years, likely at healthy occupancy and rent levels. The (after 2026) is a high-profile example of this opportunity in action scaloportaromana.com. Luxury and Hospitality Assets: Milan’s status as a global city means there’s always interest in trophy assets. Luxury retail buildings , flagship stores, and high-end hotels in the city center are sought by international investors (so-called “core” assets). Recent transactions show that global capital is willing to pay premium pricing for Via Montenapoleone retail or five-star hotels due to Milan’s enduring appeal cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. With tourism hitting record highs and events like the 2026 Olympics on the horizon, hospitality investments (hotels, serviced apartments, short-let portfolios) offer strong income potential. Italy’s cultural cachet and tax incentives for foreigners (like the flat tax regime) also attract high-net-worth individuals to invest in luxury homes in Milan idealista.it – meaning luxury development or refurbishment projects can find a ready market.

Milan’s status as a global city means there’s always interest in trophy assets. , flagship stores, and high-end hotels in the city center are sought by international investors (so-called “core” assets). Recent transactions show that global capital is willing to pay premium pricing for Via Montenapoleone retail or five-star hotels due to Milan’s enduring appeal cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. With tourism hitting record highs and events like the on the horizon, (hotels, serviced apartments, short-let portfolios) offer strong income potential. Italy’s cultural cachet and tax incentives for foreigners (like the flat tax regime) also attract high-net-worth individuals to invest in luxury homes in Milan idealista.it – meaning luxury development or refurbishment projects can find a ready market. Green Retrofitting and ESG: An often-overlooked opportunity is investing in energy efficiency upgrades. The EU and Italy are moving toward stricter building efficiency standards (the proposed EU “Green Buildings” directive may require homes to meet higher energy classes by 2030). Retrofitting older Milanese buildings with solar panels, insulation, and modern systems can significantly boost their value and future-proof them. There is potential for public incentives to return (in some form) to support green renovations. Properties with certified sustainability credentials already command higher rents and prices in the office sector, and this trend will only grow. Investors who specialize in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) upgrades can unlock value in Milan’s aging building stock while also benefiting from lower vacancy and higher tenant demand for eco-friendly spaces cushmanwakefield.com.

Potential Risks and Challenges

Interest Rate and Financing Risk: The rapid rise in interest rates during 2022–2023 was a wake-up call. If rates remain elevated or climb further, financing costs will constrain buyers and developers . High mortgage rates already cooled Milan’s market in 2023 (sales fell and prices decelerated). Although rates have slightly eased by 2025, the risk of renewed inflation or tighter monetary policy could dampen affordability again. Additionally, banks in Italy have been cautious – Nomisma notes that despite more mortgage uptake in 2025, banks’ prudent lending is still “a brake on potential demand” idealista.it. Investors relying on leverage must factor in the possibility of more expensive or scarcer credit.

The rapid rise in interest rates during 2022–2023 was a wake-up call. If rates remain elevated or climb further, . High mortgage rates already cooled Milan’s market in 2023 (sales fell and prices decelerated). Although rates have slightly eased by 2025, the risk of renewed inflation or tighter monetary policy could dampen affordability again. Additionally, banks in Italy have been cautious – Nomisma notes that despite more mortgage uptake in 2025, banks’ prudent lending is still “a brake on potential demand” idealista.it. Investors relying on leverage must factor in the possibility of more expensive or scarcer credit. Regulatory and Tax Changes: The regulatory environment is in flux (see next section). While some changes are positive (e.g. Milan’s “Salva Milano” law speeding up permits), others could impact returns. A big one is short-term rental regulation : the national government and city authorities are tightening rules on vacation rentals to address housing shortages and “overtourism.” Starting 2024, Italy raised the flat tax on short-term rental income from 21% to 26% for multi-property hosts homeunity.it, and imposed mandatory registration codes and safety standards homeunity.it homeunity.it. Milan is also exploring local limits in the most tourist-heavy zones. If these rules get stricter, investors in Airbnb-style properties may see reduced yields or higher compliance costs. Another potential change could be in property taxation – Italy has long discussed updating cadastral values (for IMU property tax purposes). While politically sensitive, any future reform could raise holding costs for owners of high-value properties in Milan. Keeping an eye on Rome’s policy decisions is prudent for any investor here.

The regulatory environment is in flux (see next section). While some changes are positive (e.g. Milan’s “Salva Milano” law speeding up permits), others could impact returns. A big one is : the national government and city authorities are tightening rules on vacation rentals to address housing shortages and “overtourism.” Starting 2024, Italy homeunity.it, and imposed mandatory registration codes and safety standards homeunity.it homeunity.it. Milan is also exploring local limits in the most tourist-heavy zones. If these rules get stricter, investors in Airbnb-style properties may see reduced yields or higher compliance costs. Another potential change could be in property taxation – Italy has long discussed updating cadastral values (for IMU property tax purposes). While politically sensitive, any future reform could raise holding costs for owners of high-value properties in Milan. Keeping an eye on Rome’s policy decisions is prudent for any investor here. Economic & Political Climate: Although Milan’s economy is relatively strong, it’s not immune to Italy’s broader challenges. Low national growth (forecast ~0.8% in 2025) globalpropertyguide.com, high public debt, or political instability could create headwinds. A recession in Europe or global shocks could curtail demand from both local buyers and foreign investors. Furthermore, Italy’s demographics – an aging population and shrinking workforce – pose long-term questions for housing demand (though Milan itself is attracting youth from other regions). On the political front, while the current government is pro-development (e.g. facilitating Milan’s growth), future administrations could shift priorities. Investors should factor in a bit of the famous “Italian risk”: things can take longer than expected, whether it’s a bureaucratic delay or a sudden change in law.

Although Milan’s economy is relatively strong, it’s not immune to Italy’s broader challenges. Low national growth (forecast ~0.8% in 2025) globalpropertyguide.com, high public debt, or political instability could create headwinds. A recession in Europe or global shocks could curtail demand from both local buyers and foreign investors. Furthermore, Italy’s demographics – an aging population and shrinking workforce – pose long-term questions for housing demand (though Milan itself is attracting youth from other regions). On the political front, while the current government is pro-development (e.g. facilitating Milan’s growth), future administrations could shift priorities. Investors should factor in a bit of the famous “Italian risk”: things can take longer than expected, whether it’s a bureaucratic delay or a sudden change in law. Execution and Construction Risks: Developing in Milan can be rewarding but is not without hurdles. Construction costs remain high (building material prices have surged since 2017 idealista.it), squeezing developer margins. Skilled labor shortages and supply chain issues can also impact project timelines. The permitting scandal in 2023 – where ~150 projects were halted – highlights the risk that even approved projects can face legal scrutiny . Though the Salva Milano decree aims to resolve that specific issue fanpage.it fanpage.it, developers must still meticulously adhere to regulations to avoid challenges (especially in a city with historic sites and vocal communities). Any project that drags on risks missing the market timing or going over budget. As such, investors often favor standing assets or light refurbishments in Milan to mitigate development risk.

Developing in Milan can be rewarding but is not without hurdles. Construction costs remain high (building material prices have surged since 2017 idealista.it), squeezing developer margins. Skilled labor shortages and supply chain issues can also impact project timelines. The permitting scandal in 2023 – where ~150 projects were halted – highlights the risk that even approved projects can face . Though the Salva Milano decree aims to resolve that specific issue fanpage.it fanpage.it, developers must still meticulously adhere to regulations to avoid challenges (especially in a city with historic sites and vocal communities). Any project that drags on risks missing the market timing or going over budget. As such, investors often favor in Milan to mitigate development risk. Market Saturation in Certain Segments: While most segments have healthy demand, there is a possibility of oversupply in niche markets. For instance, if too many luxury condos come online at once, the top end could soften (currently not the case, but worth watching future pipeline). In offices, if companies fully embrace remote/hybrid work, even Milan’s strong demand for quality space could level off, leaving less adaptable offices struggling for tenants. And in retail, e-commerce’s structural growth means secondary retail locations might never fully recover; investors in those assets could face stagnant rents. Being selective – focusing on prime location and future-proof concepts – is key to avoid being caught with an out-of-favor property.

In summary, Milan remains one of Europe’s most attractive property markets, with far more opportunities than threats. The city’s strong fundamentals, global appeal, and pro-development momentum position it well for investors. However, prudent investors will actively manage the above risks – stress-testing their investments against interest rate changes, staying informed on laws, and choosing projects with margin to withstand bumps in the road. Milan’s real estate has proven remarkably resilient, and those who invest wisely are likely to be rewarded in the coming years.

Major Developments and Infrastructure Projects Shaping Milan

Milan is undergoing a physical transformation thanks to an array of urban development projects and infrastructure upgrades. These initiatives are not only changing the city’s skyline but also directly influencing real estate values by improving connectivity and converting underutilized areas into vibrant new neighborhoods. Here are some of the key projects and plans that are impacting (or will soon impact) Milan’s property market:

Redevelopment of Former Rail Yards (Scali Ferroviari): Milan’s ambitious plan to regenerate seven disused railway yards (the “Scali” project) is well underway. The largest and most notable is Scalo Porta Romana in the southeast: a 190,000 m² site being transformed into a mixed-use eco-district. It will host the 2026 Olympic Village , housing 1,400 athletes, and after the Games the brand-new residences will be converted into much-needed student and affordable housing scaloportaromana.com perenews.com. Alongside housing, Parco Romana (a large new park) and commercial spaces are being created, stitching this area into the urban fabric. Nearby, Fondazione Prada and other cultural draws have already elevated the district; the completion of the Olympic Village by 2026 (with students moving in by late 2026) is expected to greatly boost Porta Romana’s appeal and property prices. Other rail yards on the docket include Scalo Farini (northwest), slated to become a vast park and innovation district by 2030, and Scalo San Cristoforo (southwest end of new M4 line), which will focus on sustainability and possibly logistics. These projects are essentially creating new neighborhoods – injecting green spaces, transit links, and modern buildings into sites that sat derelict. As they progress, the surrounding areas (often semi-industrial previously) are seeing a ripple effect of rising values due to the anticipated improvement in livability.

Milan’s ambitious plan to regenerate seven disused railway yards (the “Scali” project) is well underway. The largest and most notable is in the southeast: a 190,000 m² site being transformed into a mixed-use eco-district. It will host the , housing 1,400 athletes, and after the Games the brand-new residences will be converted into much-needed student and affordable housing scaloportaromana.com perenews.com. Alongside housing, Parco Romana (a large new park) and commercial spaces are being created, stitching this area into the urban fabric. Nearby, and other cultural draws have already elevated the district; the completion of the Olympic Village by 2026 (with students moving in by late 2026) is expected to greatly boost Porta Romana’s appeal and property prices. Other rail yards on the docket include (northwest), slated to become a vast park and innovation district by 2030, and (southwest end of new M4 line), which will focus on sustainability and possibly logistics. These projects are essentially creating new neighborhoods – injecting green spaces, transit links, and modern buildings into sites that sat derelict. As they progress, the surrounding areas (often semi-industrial previously) are seeing a ripple effect of rising values due to the anticipated improvement in livability. Metro Line Expansions (M4 and Beyond): Transportation infrastructure is a major driver of real estate trends in Milan. In 2022–2023, the city opened sections of the brand new M4 metro line (the “Blue Line”), and by 2024 it reached the city center; by early 2025 the line is expected to be fully operational from Linate Airport (east) to San Cristoforo (far southwest) . This is a game changer: areas that were once not on a metro (like parts of Solari, Washington, and the eastern Forlanini/Corsica axis) now have fast connections. We already see property prices around new M4 stations jumping ahead of the line’s opening idealista.it idealista.it. Meanwhile, extensions of existing lines are planned: M1 (Red) is being extended west to Baggio, and M5 (Lilac) is under construction northward to Monza (due by 2030). There is even a proposed new M6 line in early planning. All these transit projects tend to lift property values by improving accessibility . Neighborhoods like Washington/Bolivar (on M4), Via Mecenate (near M4 east terminus), or Bicocca (to benefit from M5 extension) are likely to see increased demand. Additionally, the concept of a “Circle Line” – using existing train tracks to create an orbital rail service around Milan – is gaining momentum. The first elements of this could materialize by 2026–2030, further connecting suburban nodes. For investors and homebuyers, being near a current or future metro stop remains one of the safest boosters for property value in Milan.

Transportation infrastructure is a in Milan. In 2022–2023, the city opened sections of the brand new (the “Blue Line”), and by 2024 it reached the city center; by early 2025 the line is expected to be fully operational from . This is a game changer: areas that were once not on a metro (like parts of Solari, Washington, and the eastern Forlanini/Corsica axis) now have fast connections. We already see property prices around new M4 stations jumping ahead of the line’s opening idealista.it idealista.it. Meanwhile, extensions of existing lines are planned: is being extended west to Baggio, and is under construction northward to Monza (due by 2030). There is even a proposed new in early planning. All these transit projects tend to . Neighborhoods like Washington/Bolivar (on M4), Via Mecenate (near M4 east terminus), or Bicocca (to benefit from M5 extension) are likely to see increased demand. Additionally, the concept of a – using existing train tracks to create an orbital rail service around Milan – is gaining momentum. The first elements of this could materialize by 2026–2030, further connecting suburban nodes. For investors and homebuyers, being near a current or future metro stop remains one of the safest boosters for property value in Milan. CityLife and Porta Nuova – Continued Evolution: Milan’s two iconic redevelopment success stories, Porta Nuova and CityLife , have set the template for modern urban districts in Italy. Porta Nuova (Garibaldi/Isola area) is essentially complete but still seeing tweaks – for instance, UniCredit is expanding its HQ presence, and new smaller residential projects in Isola are coming up. The area’s influence has spilled into nearby Chinatown and Garibaldi, where older buildings are being redeveloped given the premium environment next door. CityLife , the trio of glittering towers (Allianz, Generali, PwC) amid a landscaped park and shopping district, is also nearing completion. The final residential lots and possibly an extra mid-rise office are in the works. This zone has firmly established Tre Torri as one of Milan’s priciest residential pockets. As these projects wind down, their success (in terms of high occupancy and value creation) encourages the city to pursue similar large-scale projects (like the Scali mentioned). They also anchor employment – e.g., Porta Nuova became a fintech and fashion company hub; CityLife attracted consulting and insurance firms – which in turn boosts housing demand in surrounding neighborhoods.

Milan’s two iconic redevelopment success stories, and , have set the template for modern urban districts in Italy. Porta Nuova (Garibaldi/Isola area) is essentially complete but still seeing tweaks – for instance, is expanding its HQ presence, and new smaller residential projects in Isola are coming up. The area’s influence has spilled into nearby Chinatown and Garibaldi, where older buildings are being redeveloped given the premium environment next door. , the trio of glittering towers (Allianz, Generali, PwC) amid a landscaped park and shopping district, is also nearing completion. The final residential lots and possibly an extra mid-rise office are in the works. This zone has firmly established as one of Milan’s priciest residential pockets. As these projects wind down, their success (in terms of high occupancy and value creation) encourages the city to pursue similar large-scale projects (like the Scali mentioned). They also anchor employment – e.g., Porta Nuova became a fintech and fashion company hub; CityLife attracted consulting and insurance firms – which in turn boosts housing demand in surrounding neighborhoods. Milano Innovation District (MIND): On the site of Expo 2015 (northwest edge, Rho-Fiera), a high-tech campus known as MIND is rising. This public-private project aims to create a life sciences and technology park, including the Human Technopole research center, a new university campus (University of Milan science faculties relocating here), and private R&D headquarters. The Galeazzi ultramodern hospital has already opened there. While MIND is outside the central city, it is effectively an extension of Milan’s metro area and is connected by transit. The development has long-term implications: it could generate thousands of jobs and become a scientific innovation hub, raising demand for both offices and housing in the northwest sector (Rho, Pero, as well as districts like Certosa). Some residential developers have indeed started targeting towns near MIND, anticipating professionals who may want to live nearby rather than in the crowded city.

On the site of Expo 2015 (northwest edge, Rho-Fiera), a high-tech campus known as is rising. This public-private project aims to create a life sciences and technology park, including the research center, a new university campus (University of Milan science faculties relocating here), and private R&D headquarters. The Galeazzi ultramodern hospital has already opened there. While MIND is outside the central city, it is effectively an extension of Milan’s metro area and is connected by transit. The development has long-term implications: it could generate thousands of jobs and become a scientific innovation hub, raising demand for both offices and housing in the northwest sector (Rho, Pero, as well as districts like Certosa). Some residential developers have indeed started targeting towns near MIND, anticipating professionals who may want to live nearby rather than in the crowded city. 2026 Winter Olympics Infrastructure: Milan (together with Cortina) will host the Winter Games in February 2026, and this has catalyzed a few significant projects. The aforementioned Olympic Village in Porta Romana is one; another is the Palazzetto dello Sport (PalaItalia) in Santa Giulia – a new arena for ice hockey and events. Santa Giulia, a large mixed-use project south of Rogoredo, had been slow to develop for years, but the Olympics provided the push to build the arena and finish more of the planned offices/residential there. Major corporates like Sky Italia already have HQs in Santa Giulia, and post-Olympics the area is slated to include parks and a sizable residential community. Additionally, in preparation for the Games, Milan is upgrading some transportation networks and public spaces – for example, improving train connections to ski venues and sprucing up tourist areas. While not as transformative as Expo 2015 was, the Olympics act as an accelerator, ensuring certain projects meet a fixed deadline and drawing global attention. Areas around Olympic sites (e.g. Porta Romana, Santa Giulia) should see a short-term rental boost during the event and a lasting uplift from improved amenities and international visibility.

Milan (together with Cortina) will host the Winter Games in February 2026, and this has catalyzed a few significant projects. The aforementioned Olympic Village in Porta Romana is one; another is the in Santa Giulia – a new arena for ice hockey and events. Santa Giulia, a large mixed-use project south of Rogoredo, had been slow to develop for years, but the Olympics provided the push to build the arena and finish more of the planned offices/residential there. Major corporates like Sky Italia already have HQs in Santa Giulia, and post-Olympics the area is slated to include parks and a sizable residential community. Additionally, in preparation for the Games, Milan is upgrading some transportation networks and public spaces – for example, improving train connections to ski venues and sprucing up tourist areas. While not as transformative as Expo 2015 was, the Olympics act as an accelerator, ensuring certain projects meet a fixed deadline and drawing global attention. Areas around Olympic sites (e.g. Porta Romana, Santa Giulia) should see a during the event and a lasting uplift from improved amenities and international visibility. Other Notable Projects: There are many other developments across Milan’s neighborhoods. A few examples: the Ex Richard Ginori area along Naviglio Grande is being redeveloped into a residential and creative district, supporting value growth in Navigli/Famagosta idealista.it. The Piazza d’Armi (old military training ground in southwest) is slated to become a park with some residential construction at the edges. Piazza Cordusio in the center is being reinvented as a luxury retail and office zone (historical buildings turned into flagship stores and offices, like the new Starbucks Roastery and upcoming Louis Vuitton store) ilgiorno.it. Similarly, many older buildings in the historic center (e.g. around Via Turati, Via Manzoni) are undergoing renovation to cater to high-end retail or office uses, keeping the centro evolving. On the residential side, smaller infill projects are ubiquitous – from boutique condo buildings in Via Savona/Tortona (a fashion district) to loft conversions in Lambrate (an emerging design district in the east). Milan’s real estate is a mosaic of these micro-developments that collectively upgrade the city’s appeal.

In essence, Milan’s urban landscape in the latter 2020s will be marked by new green spaces, improved mobility, and brand-new neighborhoods arising where old infrastructure stood. These changes generally exert a positive influence on real estate values – properties near new parks or stations command premiums. The City of Milan’s 2030 Urban Plan emphasizes sustainable growth, repurposing brownfields, and transit-oriented development, all of which bodes well for a more liveable (and hence more valuable) city. Stakeholders in the property market – from homebuyers to developers – would do well to “follow the cranes” and infrastructure plans, as today’s construction sites often signal tomorrow’s property hotspots.

Regulatory and Legal Updates Affecting Real Estate

The legal and regulatory framework in Italy, and Milan specifically, has seen important updates recently, some aimed at stimulating the market and others at addressing social concerns. Staying abreast of these changes is crucial for investors and buyers, as they can impact transaction costs, rental operations, and development timelines. Key updates include:

“Salva Milano” Decree – Unlocking Blocked Projects: In response to a major investigation that froze about 150 construction projects in Milan in 2023, the national government introduced a special law informally called “Salva Milano” (Save Milan) . The issue stemmed from prosecutors alleging that many projects misused a fast-track permit (SCIA for renovation) to essentially build larger structures without full urban plans fanpage.it. This led to precautionary halts on numerous building sites, from residential towers (like the Park Towers in Crescenzago) to smaller redevelopments fanpage.it. The Salva Milano law, passed in late 2024, provides a temporary solution: it declares such projects legal as long as they are in already urbanized areas , effectively removing the requirement for a separate detailed plan for demolish-and-rebuild cases fanpage.it fanpage.it. In practical terms, this law allows all those stalled construction sites to restart and complete. It also simplifies future teardown-rebuild projects in the city for the time being, by letting developers proceed with a simpler permit if they aren’t expanding the building footprint beyond the urban context. However, the measure is transitional – valid until a broader reform of building regulations is enacted (expected within 6 months, per the law) fanpage.it. For the market, this was a huge relief: it clears the cloud hanging over many developments, and it signals the government’s support for Milan’s growth. Investors should note, however, that this also means a wave of new units will come to market as those projects finish construction in 2025–2026, which could slightly increase competition in certain segments.

In response to a major investigation that froze about 150 construction projects in Milan in 2023, the national government introduced a special law informally called . The issue stemmed from prosecutors alleging that many projects misused a fast-track permit (SCIA for renovation) to essentially build larger structures without full urban plans fanpage.it. This led to precautionary halts on numerous building sites, from residential towers (like the Park Towers in Crescenzago) to smaller redevelopments fanpage.it. The Salva Milano law, passed in late 2024, provides a temporary solution: it declares such projects legal , effectively removing the requirement for a separate detailed plan for demolish-and-rebuild cases fanpage.it fanpage.it. In practical terms, this law and complete. It also simplifies future teardown-rebuild projects in the city for the time being, by letting developers proceed with a simpler permit if they aren’t expanding the building footprint beyond the urban context. However, the measure is transitional – valid until a broader reform of building regulations is enacted (expected within 6 months, per the law) fanpage.it. For the market, this was a huge relief: it clears the cloud hanging over many developments, and it signals the government’s support for Milan’s growth. Investors should note, however, that this also means as those projects finish construction in 2025–2026, which could slightly increase competition in certain segments. Tax Incentives for Home Buyers: The Italian government has implemented or extended incentives to support home ownership, particularly for first-time buyers. Under the 2025 Budget Law , one helpful change was the extension of the time to sell a previous home while keeping “first-home” tax benefits . Typically, buyers who purchase a primary residence with tax breaks must sell their old primary residence within 12 months to avoid losing the benefit; this window was doubled to 24 months from January 1, 2025 globalpropertyguide.com. This effectively gives homeowners more breathing room to switch homes without incurring higher taxes, thus encouraging market mobility. Additionally, there remain generous mortgage subsidies for young first-home buyers (under 36) that cover taxes and offer state guarantees – these were introduced in 2021 and extended through at least 2023–24, and their continuation is expected as they’ve been popular. Such measures keep demand from first-time buyers (a key segment in Milan) more robust than it otherwise would be amid expensive credit.

The Italian government has implemented or extended incentives to support home ownership, particularly for first-time buyers. Under the , one helpful change was the . Typically, buyers who purchase a primary residence with tax breaks must sell their old primary residence within 12 months to avoid losing the benefit; this window was doubled to globalpropertyguide.com. This effectively gives homeowners more breathing room to switch homes without incurring higher taxes, thus encouraging market mobility. Additionally, there remain (under 36) that cover taxes and offer state guarantees – these were introduced in 2021 and extended through at least 2023–24, and their continuation is expected as they’ve been popular. Such measures keep demand from first-time buyers (a key segment in Milan) more robust than it otherwise would be amid expensive credit. Short-Term Rental Regulations: Perhaps the hottest topic is the regulation of short-term rentals (affitti brevi) like Airbnb, which have proliferated in Milan. Authorities are grappling with balancing tourism growth and housing affordability for residents. On the national level, several new rules came into force: as of 2024, hosts who rent out more than one property via short lets now face a higher flat tax of 26% (versus the standard 21% on one property) homeunity.it. This is aimed at so-called “multi-hosts” – those effectively running mini hotel empires – to disincentivize taking too many homes off the long-term market homeunity.it. Also, starting Jan 1, 2025, every short-term rental property in Italy must obtain a Nationwide Identification Code (CIN) and register in a central database homeunity.it. Hosts must display this code in listings and at the property, or face steep fines homeunity.it. Along with that, new fire safety requirements (e.g. gas detectors, fire extinguishers in each unit) became mandatory in late 2024 for all tourist rentals homeunity.it homeunity.it. These regulations increase transparency and safety, but also impose additional costs on hosts. In Milan, the city government has signaled a stricter stance as well. While not banning short rentals outright (a step cities like Barcelona and Amsterdam have taken in certain zones), Milan is targeting some side-effects: for instance, the city banned the use of key lockboxes on public land (railings, signs, etc.) for Airbnb check-ins, effective spring 2025 fanpage.it fanpage.it. Officials called it a symbolic move against the unchecked spread of mini-hostels and an “abuse of public space” fanpage.it fanpage.it. Moreover, Milan is advocating for more powers to impose limits in areas with excessive tourist rentals. A recent court ruling (April 2025 by the Council of State) has opened the door for cities to designate “saturation zones” where new short-term lets can be restricted homeunity.it homeunity.it. It would not be surprising if Milan, under pressure from residents over high rents, moves to cap short-term rental days or licenses in the most affected central districts in the near future. Investors in the short-let market should monitor these developments closely , as returns might be impacted by higher taxes or new local limitations (e.g. a rule that rentals under 30 days are only allowed if you rent a room and not the whole flat – a concept that has been floated nationally tg24.sky.it).

Perhaps the hottest topic is the regulation of like Airbnb, which have proliferated in Milan. Authorities are grappling with balancing tourism growth and housing affordability for residents. On the national level, several new rules came into force: as of (versus the standard 21% on one property) homeunity.it. This is aimed at so-called “multi-hosts” – those effectively running mini hotel empires – to disincentivize taking too many homes off the long-term market homeunity.it. Also, starting and register in a central database homeunity.it. Hosts must display this code in listings and at the property, or face steep fines homeunity.it. Along with that, new (e.g. gas detectors, fire extinguishers in each unit) became mandatory in late 2024 for all tourist rentals homeunity.it homeunity.it. These regulations increase transparency and safety, but also impose additional costs on hosts. In Milan, the city government has signaled a stricter stance as well. While not banning short rentals outright (a step cities like Barcelona and Amsterdam have taken in certain zones), Milan is targeting some side-effects: for instance, the (railings, signs, etc.) for Airbnb check-ins, effective spring 2025 fanpage.it fanpage.it. Officials called it a symbolic move against the unchecked spread of mini-hostels and an “abuse of public space” fanpage.it fanpage.it. Moreover, Milan is advocating for more powers to impose limits in areas with excessive tourist rentals. A recent court ruling (April 2025 by the Council of State) has opened the door for cities to designate “saturation zones” where new short-term lets can be restricted homeunity.it homeunity.it. It would not be surprising if Milan, under pressure from residents over high rents, moves to cap short-term rental days or licenses in the most affected central districts in the near future. , as returns might be impacted by higher taxes or new local limitations (e.g. a rule that rentals under 30 days are only allowed if you rent a room and not the whole flat – a concept that has been floated nationally tg24.sky.it). Sustainability and Building Codes: At both EU and Italian levels, regulations are pushing real estate toward sustainability. While not yet law, the EU’s proposed Energy Performance of Buildings Directive could require buildings to meet certain efficiency grades by set deadlines (e.g. class E by 2030, D by 2033). Italy will have to implement this in some form. Additionally, Milan has its own climate targets – the city’s policy (within the Air and Climate Plan) aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, and already from 2023 new buildings must be nearly zero-energy. These regulatory trends mean that owners of old, inefficient buildings may face new obligations (and costs) to retrofit insulation, upgrade boilers, etc. Conversely, developers of green buildings stand to benefit from easier approvals or incentives. Another regulation in place is the anti-seismic classification and bonus schemes – while Milan is low-risk for earthquakes, buildings nationwide are being classified for seismic safety and could affect values or insurance in the future. For now, Milan’s main focus is on curbing emissions: the city center’s stringent Area C congestion charge and upcoming low-emission zones may indirectly influence real estate by making centrally-located, transit-friendly homes even more desirable.

At both EU and Italian levels, regulations are pushing real estate toward sustainability. While not yet law, the EU’s proposed could require buildings to meet certain efficiency grades by set deadlines (e.g. class E by 2030, D by 2033). Italy will have to implement this in some form. Additionally, Milan has its own climate targets – the city’s policy (within the Air and Climate Plan) aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, and already from 2023 new buildings must be nearly zero-energy. These regulatory trends mean that (and costs) to retrofit insulation, upgrade boilers, etc. Conversely, developers of green buildings stand to benefit from easier approvals or incentives. Another regulation in place is the – while Milan is low-risk for earthquakes, buildings nationwide are being classified for seismic safety and could affect values or insurance in the future. For now, Milan’s main focus is on curbing emissions: the city center’s stringent and upcoming may indirectly influence real estate by making centrally-located, transit-friendly homes even more desirable. Rental Contract Reforms: On the long-term rental side, there haven’t been drastic changes yet, but there’s growing discussion on how to make renting more affordable and secure in cities like Milan. The government has encouraged the use of “canone concordato” (agreed rent) contracts, where rents are set by local standardized agreements in exchange for tax breaks to landlords. Milan’s use of these contracts is rising (San Siro’s rental revival was partly due to them idealista.it). There are calls for further tax incentives or subsidies to landlords who offer longer-term leases at reasonable rates, to coax units back from short-term use. In late 2023, Milan’s city council also debated measures like a rental registry and potential caps if the situation worsens, though no caps have been enacted (any strict rent control would likely require national legislation and face legal challenges). Landlords should note that the trend is toward greater scrutiny – e.g. ensuring all rental income is declared (the government is cracking down on evasion via cross-checking the new CIN registry and tourist tax records homeunity.it homeunity.it) – and possibly toward incentivizing leases that provide stable housing.

On the long-term rental side, there haven’t been drastic changes yet, but there’s growing discussion on how to make renting more affordable and secure in cities like Milan. The government has encouraged the use of (agreed rent) contracts, where rents are set by local standardized agreements in exchange for tax breaks to landlords. Milan’s use of these contracts is rising (San Siro’s rental revival was partly due to them idealista.it). There are calls for further tax incentives or subsidies to landlords who offer longer-term leases at reasonable rates, to coax units back from short-term use. In late 2023, Milan’s city council also debated measures like a rental registry and potential caps if the situation worsens, though no caps have been enacted (any strict rent control would likely require national legislation and face legal challenges). Landlords should note that the – e.g. ensuring all rental income is declared (the government is cracking down on evasion via cross-checking the new CIN registry and tourist tax records homeunity.it homeunity.it) – and possibly toward incentivizing leases that provide stable housing. Foreign Buyer and Golden Visa Policies: Unlike some other European countries, Italy does not have a formal “golden visa” for property purchases. However, it has something arguably more appealing to wealthy foreigners: the Flat Tax regime (introduced in 2017), which allows new residents to pay a flat €100,000 per year on all foreign-sourced income. This regime, along with a similar one for pensioners (7% flat tax for retirees moving to certain southern regions), makes Italy – and Milan in particular – attractive for high-net-worth relocation globalpropertyguide.com idealista.it. There have been no changes undermining these regimes so far; in fact, Italy touts them to attract affluent individuals. For international investors, Italy also removed some barriers: there are no additional foreign buyer taxes (unlike in Canada or New Zealand, for instance). The only watchpoint is global anti-money-laundering compliance – real estate agents and notaries in Italy are applying stricter checks on buyers’ funds, after some high-profile cases of illicit money in property. But generally, the regulatory stance is welcoming to foreign buyers, and Milan has seen an uptick in American, Chinese, and Northern European purchasers in the luxury segment idealista.it. We can expect Italy to maintain or even expand such incentives, as they bring capital into the country.

In summary, the regulatory landscape is evolving with an eye to balancing market vitality and social needs. Milan’s market in 2025 benefits from supportive measures like the Salva Milano (unlocking development) and buyer incentives, but also faces new rules around rentals and sustainability that will shape investment strategy. Market participants should adapt by ensuring compliance (with rental codes, energy standards) and by leveraging the incentives available (tax breaks, faster permits) to stay ahead in Milan’s ever-changing real estate scene.

Economic, Demographic and Tourism Trends

Finally, it’s important to consider the broader economic and demographic context in which Milan’s real estate market operates. Factors such as population changes, employment trends, and tourism can heavily influence property demand and values. For Milan – a city often seen as the economic engine of Italy – many of these trends are more favorable than in other parts of the country, yet not without challenges.

Economic Climate in Milan: Italy’s overall economy is growing slowly; GDP is projected to rise by only about 0.8–1% in 2025 globalpropertyguide.com. However, Milan consistently outperforms the national average. As the country’s financial and business capital, Milan enjoys lower unemployment and higher income levels than most Italian cities. Major industries here include finance, fashion, design, tech startups, media, and manufacturing (in the metro area), all contributing to a robust job market that draws people from across Italy. In 2023–2024, Milan saw an especially strong rebound in sectors like finance, professional services, and tourism, which helped maintain housing demand even when interest rates spiked. That said, high inflation and ECB rate hikes in 2022–23 did hit Italy’s housing market temporarily (raising borrowing costs). By 2025, inflation has moderated and interest rates have stabilized or even slightly reduced, as reflected by improved mortgage uptake idealista.it. Additionally, the European recovery funds (PNRR) are funneling investment into various Italian regions; Milan is leveraging some of these for infrastructure and innovation hubs, which should bolster its economy in coming years.

Population and Demographics: Unlike many Italian cities that are shrinking, Milan’s population has been gradually increasing in recent years (before the pandemic and now continuing). The city proper has about 1.4 million residents (2023), up roughly 7–8% since 2011 yournextmilano.it. Projections by the city’s statistics office forecast Milan could reach ~1.44 million by 2030 comune.milano.it. This growth is fueled by both domestic migration (young Italians moving from the south or smaller towns to Milan for work) and international immigration. Milan has sizable communities of foreigners – from students to professionals in multinational firms – which not only adds to rental demand but also to home-buying (foreign residents have been active in certain segments). The city is notably younger in profile than the Italian average, owing to the influx of students and young workers. While Italy faces a demographic crunch (record-low birth rates and an aging population nationally), Milan mitigates this by acting as a talent magnet. Every year, tens of thousands of graduates and professionals move here, which sustains demand for apartments, co-living spaces, and starter homes. One demographic trend boosting a specific market segment is the growth in international students: Milan’s universities (like Politecnico, Bocconi, University of Milan) have climbed in global rankings and attract many students from Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The number of foreign students has been rising, feeding into the strong interest in student housing development cushmanwakefield.com.

That said, Milan is not immune to aging – the average age is slowly climbing as in the rest of Italy. There is an emerging need for senior housing and healthcare-related real estate (some investors are exploring senior living facilities in the metro area). Overall, however, Milan’s demographic outlook is much healthier than, say, rural Italy or even Rome, implying a steady underlying demand for housing in the city for the foreseeable future.

Tourism Boom: Tourism has become a cornerstone of Milan’s economy and a major influence on real estate (especially retail and hospitality). Historically seen as more of a business destination, Milan has successfully rebranded itself as a year-round leisure city – famed for shopping, dining, culture (Leonardo’s Last Supper, La Scala opera, etc.), and as a gateway to Northern Italy. Tourist arrivals hit record highs in 2023, with 8.5 million visitors staying in the city, which was 14% more than the pre-Covid peak areacmilano.it. When including the greater metropolitan area, visits were an enormous 17.6 million in 2023 areacmilano.it. This surge has been propelled by several factors: rescheduled events and fairs post-Covid, Milan’s successful marketing, and global travel recovery. The USA, France, Germany, UK and emerging markets like China and the Middle East are key source countries for foreign tourists areacmilano.it. Tourists spend significantly – Milan was second in Italy for tourist spending in 2024 (approx €1.85 billion) wetheitalians.com, benefiting local businesses and investors in retail and hospitality. The average length of stay is around 2-3 nights areacmilano.it, which underpins the short-stay rental market as well.

This tourism boom has a few real estate implications: Demand for hotels is very strong (hence the record investment in hotels noted earlier). Many new hotels are in the pipeline – from budget to 5-star – often through conversions of older buildings. Also, retail landlords have seen the payoff in high foot traffic – for example, luxury flagships in the Fashion District have flourished with big-spending visitors (Milan’s tourist demographic skews towards affluent travelers, including a growing share from the Gulf and Asia en.wikipedia.org). On the residential side, the popularity of Milan with tourists has a double edge: it encourages property owners to rent short-term (higher returns), contributing to the housing squeeze for locals. The city is balancing this by promoting hotel development (so tourists have options and locals don’t lose all apartments to Airbnb) and by possibly capping short rentals as mentioned. Another boost in tourism is expected around 2026 for the Winter Olympics – though the winter games are smaller than a summer Olympics, it will still bring an influx of visitors, media, and investment. Milan will likely enjoy a sustained tourism windfall in 2025–2026 thanks to pre-Olympic events, and possibly a legacy effect after. From a real estate perspective, areas like the Duomo, Navigli, Porta Nuova and any Olympic-related sites will see the most direct tourism-driven demand.

Labor Market and Remote Work: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated remote working globally, and Milan was no exception. However, the trend here seems to be hybrid rather than fully remote for many industries. Banks, design firms, and government offices in Milan have largely brought employees back in person at least a few days a week. This has kept the office sector fairly resilient (as we saw with 2024–25 take-up increasing). It also means the feared “urban exodus” of workers moving to countryside has been limited in Italy. Some Milanese did buy homes at Lakes Como or Maggiore or in rural Lombardy during the pandemic, but by and large Milan’s population didn’t plummet. In fact, as offices fill up again and social life resumes, people are re-embracing city living. If anything, the pandemic underscored the value of having a bit more space or a balcony – hence a slight preference shift to larger units or those with outdoor space (which was noted in surveys of buyer preferences globalpropertyguide.com). This might gradually influence development, with more emphasis on terraces, home-office nooks, and amenities in new projects. Milan’s labor market remains very robust – companies continue to create jobs here (including new multinational HQs or tech hubs choosing Milan). Unemployment in Milan is around half the Italian average. High employment typically correlates with strong housing demand, as more people have stable incomes to rent or buy. On the flip side, labor shortages in construction and hospitality are a challenge; if not addressed, they can slow down projects or raise costs, indirectly affecting real estate supply.

Conclusion: Milan’s real estate outlook is bolstered by economic vitality, a growing and international population, and booming tourism. These factors create a virtuous cycle: jobs attract people, who need housing; visitors spend money, which drives retail and hospitality growth; a dynamic city draws more businesses and events, and so on. While Italy faces some macroeconomic and demographic headwinds, Milan often feels like it’s operating in its own more optimistic bubble. The city’s challenge will be to ensure this growth is sustainable and inclusive – providing enough housing, upgrading infrastructure for a larger population, and maintaining quality of life. From an investor or homeowner perspective, the fundamentals of Milan remain strong: demand is broad-based (local and foreign, residential and commercial), and the city’s global profile is rising. As long as Milan stays on its current trajectory, its real estate market in the coming years should remain one of the most dynamic and rewarding in Europe.

