Global Real Estate Rollercoaster: US Home Sales Jump, Asia Deals Surge, Europe Stalls – Global Market Update (Sep 29–30, 2025)

US residential rebound but cautious: Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly climbed 4% in August (from July) and 3.8% year-on-year realestatenews.com. Economists like Oxford’s Ryan Sweet warn that “housing will find its footing” only once 30-year mortgage rates dip below ~6% realestatenews.com. First American’s Odeta Kushi notes that “improvements in mortgage rates, affordability, and inventory are helping, but not yet driving a full recovery” realestatenews.com. A Reuters poll shows U.S. home prices are forecast to rise only ~2% in 2025–26, as high financing costs and tight supply keep demand muted reuters.com reuters.com.

In the UK, annual asking prices for newly-listed homes fell about 0.1% in September, the first drop in over a year reuters.com. Analysts at Rightmove attribute this to tax-change uncertainty: “Rumours of property tax changes…can affect market activity, especially in the higher price brackets,” said Rightmove expert Colleen Babcock reuters.com. Zoopla noted rents are rising at just ~2.4% (the slowest in 4 years) as more rental listings ease pressure reuters.com. A wider Europe survey calls the commercial market “zombieland”: first-half commercial sales were flat at €47.8B (half the level of 2022) and cross-border flows hit decade lows reuters.com. As PGIM’s Sebastiano Ferrante grimly put it: “no recovery, stranded assets, no liquidity coming back” reuters.com, especially in office and retail. However, housing remains under-supplied in many European markets, keeping multifamily and logistics in favor. Asia-Pacific mixed picture: Hong Kong’s property slump deepens – prices are down ~30% since 2021 reuters.com – putting local banks through a “real-world stress test” reuters.com reuters.com. Even conservative lenders like Hang Seng see non-performing loans jump (to 6.7%) in CRE lending reuters.com. Regulators’ past measures (tough LTV limits) have so far shielded banks, but CBRE forecasts office vacancy rising to ~19% in 2025 reuters.com. In contrast, some Asian markets see investor interest: Singapore’s Centurion Accommodation REIT raised S$771m in IPO and surged 11.4% on its debut reuters.com. Deloitte’s Tay Hwee Ling hailed this as “the return of REIT IPOs” that should boost market confidence reuters.com. China’s housing downturn lingers: a Reuters poll sees new-home prices down ~3.8% in 2025 (improving from 4.8% before) but sales and investment still sliding reuters.com reuters.com. Fitch analysts warn China faces “many structural challenges” (demographic shifts, high unsold inventory) reuters.com, so recovery may not arrive before late 2026.

In sum, the global property market is at a standstill with pockets of surprise activity. U.S. buyers have briefly re-engaged (Aug pending sales +4%) realestatenews.com, but most regions see flat demand under the weight of high rates and uncertainty. Savvy investors are following rate signals and targeting niche sectors, while policy-makers grapple with supply shortfalls. The consensus forecast calls for only marginal price moves through 2025–26, until monetary easing and fiscal housing programs build momentum.

Sources: Recent industry data and analysis from Reuters, RealEstateNews, LightBox, Bloomberg, national associations and central bank releases (as cited above) realestatenews.com lightboxre.com reuters.com abc.net.au reuters.com reuters.com reuters.com. Expert quotes and forecasts are drawn from these primary and news sources.